Peki To Establish Craft Village

Related Stories Togbe Ayim Mordey VI, Adontenhene of Peki, has launched the 2017 Gbidukoza and hinted of plans to establish a craft village to create jobs for the youth.



He said a 60-acre plot had been secured for the project, which would comprise a guest house, filling station and other economic ventures to serve the 18 Gbidukor communities in Peki and Hohoe.



The festival, on the theme: “Consolidating Two Decades of Gbidukor Unity”, commemorates the unity of Gbidukor some 30 years following their separation for over 300 years.



Togbe Mordey said the festival had fostered unity among the people since it was first celebrated in 1995 and had helped resolve chieftaincy disputes and promoted tourism in the area.



He said a community bank had been established as well as an environmental protection programme, which centred on public education and tree planting.



A grand durbar would be held on December 2, 2017, at the Peki Tsame Park to climax the month-long celebration.



Other activities will include; clean-up exercises, health walks, quiz competitions, sports activities and a food bazaar.