Short And Long Terms Effect Of Marijuana Smoking
 
10-Oct-2017  
Short-term memory problems.

Severe anxiety, including fear that one is being watched or followed (paranoia).

Very strange behavior, seeing, hearing or smelling things that aren’t there, not being able to tell imagination from reality (psychosis).
Panic

Hallucinations
Loss of sense of personal identity
Lowered reaction time

Increased heart rate (risk of heart attack)
Increased risk of stroke

Problems with coordination (impairing safe driving or playing sports)
Sexual problems (for males)

Up to seven times more likely to contract sexually transmitted infections than non-users (for females).
 
 
 
