Short And Long Terms Effect Of Marijuana Smoking

Short-term memory problems.
Severe anxiety, including fear that one is being watched or followed (paranoia).
Very strange behavior, seeing, hearing or smelling things that aren’t there, not being able to tell imagination from reality (psychosis).
Panic
Hallucinations
Loss of sense of personal identity
Lowered reaction time
Increased heart rate (risk of heart attack)
Increased risk of stroke
Problems with coordination (impairing safe driving or playing sports)
Sexual problems (for males)
Up to seven times more likely to contract sexually transmitted infections than non-users (for females).
|Source: Daily Heritage
