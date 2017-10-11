President Of Benin Visits Ghana Today

Related Stories The President of Benin, Patrice Talon, will be in Ghana today for a day’s state visit.



Patrice Talon will hold a meeting with President Akufo Addo, and the two countries will sign some bilateral agreements.



The two leaders will address a joint press conference after the bilateral meetings, before President Patrice Talon leaves the country.



President Akufo Addo in May this year visited Benin as part of his working tour to West African countries.



The first year of the NPP administration has seen an apparently concerted efforts by President Nana Akufo-Addo to deepen ties with fellow West African States, which started with Ghana’s intervention in The Gambia’s political crisis.



President Akufo-Addo’s first few months as President has seen him pay working visits to Sierra Leone, Togo, Liberia, Guiea and Mali among others, whiles also welcoming other Heads of State and dignitaries from ECOWAS countries.



The President has assured of Ghana’s commitment in seeing to the success of the ECOWAS because in his view, if ECOWAS succeeds “it will help us [West Africans] a lot in the economic development of our country.”