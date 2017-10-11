13 Delta Force Members To Face Fresh Charge

Related Stories Thirteen (13) members of the group, calling itself the “Delta Force”, reportedly aligned with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), standing trial over alleged conspiracy, assault and causing damage, have been freed of the charges.



The trouble of Issaka Salu, Kofi Kyei, Mohammed Hamza, Kwabena Owusu, Akwasi Owusu, Abubakar Saddiq, Yussif Saliu, Kwadwo Bamba, Kwaku Awotwi, Kwadwo Boadu, Issah Jamil and Awal Sadat Abubakar, has, however, not ended.



They have been slapped with a fresh charge of rioting.



This is based on the advice received by the police from the Attorney-General’s Department.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere informed the KMA Court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, of the new twist of the case at its sitting on Tuesday.



The court consequently discharged the accused of the previous charges.



The 13 accused persons would now be processed to answer the fresh charge at a District Court.



They had been arrested for allegedly storming the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council on March 24, this year, to forcibly throw out the Regional Security Coordinator, Mr. George Agyei, of his office.



They were subsequently charged with conspiracy, assault and causing damage to office property and they pleaded not guilty.