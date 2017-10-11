Related Stories The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is proposing the setting-up of “Akwaaba Hotels,” though partnership by government and the private sector in various tourist sites in the country to boost domestic tourism.



Mr George AdjeKwei Mensah, the Tours Facility Manager of the Ghana Tourist Development Company (GTDC) who disclosed this said the hotels which would be set-up between two to three years, would be affordable for indigenes to patronize tourist sites for economic growth.



Mr AdjeKwei Mensah made the disclosure in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when he led a 22-member delegation of tourists to tour the Kakum National Park and the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region, as part of activities marking the World Tourism Forum being hosted in Ghana.



The 22-member team includes people from Turkey, United States of America, Bosnia, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana amongst other countries, with a focus to sell Ghana’s tourism potential to the world.



The World Tourism Forum is a global event held in different parts of the World to further boost global tourism. The Secretariat is located in Instabul, Turkey.



Mr Mensah said the Ministry of Tourism, was committed to re-orienting Ghanaians on a new sense of national pride in its heritage, culture and way of life through designed programmes and campaigns.



He therefore urged Ghanaians to preserve and protect the nation’s aesthetic values in order to boost the tourist sector.



The Forum had in the past, been held in Turkey (Global meeting), Dubai and Russia. Ghana is the first African Country to host the event.



Some of the Tourists who spoke to the GNA described their experience as overwhelming, unending and invigorating, saying Europe never knew what they were missing in Africa.