The Chinese National Who Allegedly Shot A Ghanaian To Death - PHOTO

A Takoradi District court has remanded into police custody, the Chinese national who shot and killed Nana Boah, a 30-year old Ghanaian lotto operator, at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.



Police Inspector Bernard Paa Ahinsan, who represented the state, prayed the court, presided over by His Worship, Thomas K. Ofidie, to remand the accused into police custody, to allow them sometime to further investigate the case.



Jiang Gen Hai, allegedly shot and killed Nana Boah, who had accompanied his friend, a plumber, to demand for GHc150 as his workman’s pay for services he had rendered to the Chinese.



He’s believed to have been shot and killed instantly by the Chinese after an argument ensued over the refusal of the Chinese national to pay for the amount he had been charged by the plumber.



Initial reports had suggested that the Ghanaian was shot mistakenly, although that has also not been confirmed.



The youth of Wassa Akropong responded in anger by burning some 14 cars belonging to the Chinese nationals in the town, and also vandalizied other properties.



The suspect was arrested by the police and sent to the Asankragua Divisional Command. He was subsequently transferred to the Western Regional Police Command in Sekondi.



Police say he will be charged for murder, and he is to reappear in court on 26th October, 2017.



