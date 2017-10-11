“Watch Out For Ghana Post” – MD

Related Stories Mr James Kwofi, the Acting Managing Director (MD), Ghana Post Company, has urged Ghanaians to watch out for a vibrant Ghana Post in the near future.



He said the new Management of Ghana Post with the help of government was poised to bring about total transformation in the fortunes of the Company; adding that “obviously from 2018, you should start seeing a lot of things about Ghana Post.



“What I ask of the public is that they should see Ghana Post as a new institution and give us the needed support both in terms of utilizing our services and in terms of giving us the moral support, so that those of us here can turn around this sleeping giant, this distress company at the moment, which can become a gold mine with your support”.



Mr Kwofie made these remarks in Accra to mark the 2017 World Post Day on the theme: “Innovation, Integration and Inclusion”.



World Post day is celebrated on October 9, to commemorate the date for the establishment of Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.



The main purpose of celebrating the Day is to raise awareness of the Post's role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global socio-economic development.



Mr Kwofie cited countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and Kenya, which had transformed their postal sector and that it was the turn of Ghana to do so.



He said firstly they were going to focus on e-commerce, which was growing all over the world.



Secondly, they would focus on e-service provision, which means partnering the government to provide e-service centres; providing the platform for sale of forms and school fees payment; and the provision of financial services to the public.



He said Ghana Post had introduced the EMS Merchandised Services, which allowed parcels to be delivered to any part of the world within three-days guaranteed.



The Ghana Post would also be managing the National Digital address register of the Digital Property Addressing System, which would be launched on Wednesday, October 18.



He said the National Digital address register would give all Ghanaians an address, which would feed into the National Identification Authority System.



Mr Kwofie cut the tape to commission three projects: The Prevention is Better than Cure Unit (PBCU) at the Ghana Post Clinic, a Call Centre and a refurbished reception.



The PBC, is a three-year project being implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Quasi-government Health Institutions (GAQHI), of which the Ghana Post Clinic, Accra is a member.



Ms Johanna Moss, Head of Programme, GIZ, said the objective of the PBC project was to integrate the prevention and health promotion measures in the service packages of both public and private health service providers, including health insurance providers in Ghana.



“The preventive health package will complement the curative services being offered currently by health care and insurance providers. This will improve care provision and address the health and social protection needs of staff of partnering companies, their families and the population as a whole,” she added.



Mr Emmanuel Tsegan, the General Secretary of QAQHI, said health supersedes everything hence, he urged management of the organization to pay attention to the health of their workers.



Dr Kwaku Dwuma-Badu, the Head/Medical Unit, Ghana Post, said the health prevention Unit could be used strategically to support marketing drives aimed at reaching out to the public with the Company’s services, through health screening at community outreach programmes.