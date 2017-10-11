Public Asked To Support Atomic Gas Explosion Victims

Related Stories Colonel Michael Yeboah-Agyepong, the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, has appealed to philanthropists and corporate institutions to assist in caring for the victims of the recent Atomic gas explosion in Accra.



The devastating explosion, the cause of which is not yet known, claimed seven lives including a reporter of NET2 TV and severely injuring 132 others.



Colonel Yeboah-Agyepong said caring for such people required regular supplies and called on the institutions to come to their relief.



Colonel Yeboah-Agyepong made the call when Sunda International and Twyford Ceramics donated assorted items worth GHC40.000 to assist surviving victims, most of whom are currently on admission at the 37 military hospital.



The Sunda International donation comes in immediate response to appeals made to corporate Ghana by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday morning.



The Sunda brand items, which were donated included items Kleesoft Dish washing soap and washing powder, Kleesoft toilet rolls, FasKit insecticide killers, amongst others.



Colonel Yeboah-Agyepong therefore expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture.



Mr Isaac Hu, the Managing Director of Sunda International, explained that Sunda’s gesture, which is in partnership with its sister company Twyford, owners of ceramic factory at Aboadze, Shama district in the Western region formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility policy to assist needy communities and victims of disasters in the country.



Ms Joana Seppey Acting Public Relations officer of the 37 Military Hospital told the Ghana News Agency that 11 victims were on admission, two at the Intensive Care Unit, one at Easman, three at Trauma and Surgical, and five at Allied Unit.