Man In Court For Impersonating Suspect

The Suhum Municipal Police Command has put before court Kwabena Daniel for impersonating a driver suspected to have crashed to death two persons and injured one at Addo-Nkwanta, a community near Suhum in the Eastern Region.



He has been charged with deceiving a public officer. The accused was put before the Asamankese Circuit Court on Monday.



The suspect pleaded guilty when charged with the offence, confessing that he was not the person driving the car when the accident occurred but that he was influenced by the main suspect, Solomon Adjoloo, alias Raster, to claim responsibility for the accident to save him from prosecution because he (Adjoloo) does not have a driving licence.



After his explanation, a plea of not guilty was entered by the court on his behalf. He was then granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 10,000.00 with one surety to re-appear on October 18, 2017 for the trial to begin.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the police command had stepped up effort to arrest the main suspect.



Two persons were on Wednesday crashed to death at Addo-Nkwanta, a community along the Suhum- Koforidua road.



The deceased are Michael Ohene Asare, 9, and Emmanuel Kankam Manteaw, a 27-year-old level 200 distance education student of the University of Education, Winneba.



One other person, identified as Giovanni, also suffered life-threatening injuries.



The deceased and the injured were sitting behind an Indomie noodle fast food vendor by the roadside when the unregistered Toyota Camry heading towards Suhum veered off its lane and ran into them, killing two persons on the spot and injuring one while three others escaped death.



Esther Larbi, the noodle seller, told the DAILY HERITAGE that the incident occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.



She said the Toyota Camry, which was speeding from Koforidua towards Suhum, suddenly veered off the road and ran into where she was selling the fast food but she was able to escape.



She said the driver of the vehicle, a rastaman, fled into the bush after the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Suhum morgue.