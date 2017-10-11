Akufo-Addo Is My Role Model - 13-Yr-Old KNUST Student

Related Stories Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, the 13-year-old student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says the President Akufo-Addo is her role-model because of his scholarly nature.



In an interview with Joy FM Wednesday, Ruth explained that she did not have any female role models but looked up to the President because he is hardworking.



She said: "The President... because he is hardworking and he learns a lot... His education took him many places.



Explaining the rationale behind her decision to pursue a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Mathematics) in Mathematics at the KNUST, Ruth said the subject would broaden her mind to read courses such as Computer Science and Space Engineering.



She is also hoping to contribute to Ghana's effort in the space race on the African continent in the coming years.



"After the mathematics, it will broaden my mind to read another course. Computer Science or Space Engineering.



"I really like the software a lot, so I will like to be a computer scientist and also I would like to go into the space engineering to help Ghana race to the moon or space".