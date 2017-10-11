Tragedy: 2 SHS Student Crashed To Death

Related Stories The KIA truck with registration number GW-3268-17 which was on speed from Accra to the Central region veered off the road and collided with the motorbike



Two Senior High School (SHS) Students Of The Kasoa Ofaakor Senior High School SHS Met Their Untimely Death After A Motorbike On Which The Students Were Riding To School Crashed With A Kia Truck.



The incident occurred early Wednesday morning around 6:40am.



Unit committee Chairman for Domeabra-Obom, Joseph Akrashie who was present at the scene said "Two school children going to school on a motorbike crashed with a KIA. It was a serious accident. It is very gory. The students were on an ‘okada’ and the KIA truck which was coming from Accra veered off the road and crashed them to death."



The Ngleshie Amanfrom District Crime Officer, Asp Anokye Amaniampong Who Confirmed To The Incident To Accra-Based Adom Fm Said The Police Have Begun Investigations Into The Accident.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary.



