10 Child Mothers Go Back To School

Related Stories A total of ten child mothers who dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy at Sogakope in the South Tongu District are back to school.



Seek to Save Foundation a non-governmental organization supported the girls with books, school uniforms and school bags to continue their education.



Madam Commend Akpeloo, Executive Director, Seek to Save Foundation in an interaction with pupils of Ho International School Complex to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, said her outfit was moved by the plight of the girls to help them continue their education.



She said the Organization was also working on giving employable skills to those who were not willing to go back to school and called for support from the Assembly.



Madam Akpeloo noted that the situation of girl children in the Region remained “poor” with many in hard-to-reach communities not in school due to the distance between communities and schools and other social factors.



Speaking to the theme, “Empowering girls before and after crises,” in commemoration of the Day, she urged parents and opinion leaders to develop interest in the growth of girl children and invest in their welfare.



Madam Akpeloo asked teachers and parents to give sex education to children and teach them how and where to seek help when in trouble.



October 11, is marked every year as International Day of the Girl. The day aims at highlighting and addressing the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.