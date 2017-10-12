Don’t Abandon Mentally Sick Relatives – ACP Awumey

Related Stories Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Michael Awumey, the Asokwa Divisional Commander, has called for everybody to show love and care for the mentally sick.



They should not be abandoned by their family and friends but be assisted to go through psychiatric treatment.



He was speaking at public forum organized by the “Mental Care Home” in Kumasi to mark this year’s mental day celebration.



The Home has been taking mentally-challenged people off the streets of the city and providing them with care.



ACP Awumey said those patients deserved more from the society and that they should not be despised.



He added that he found it deeply worrying that the only time the family of such people demonstrated some level of care was when the patient had been knocked down by a vehicle.



Evangelist Kwame Asamoah, Founder of the Home, said their goal was to provide the patients with every care they needed, feed, clothed, treat and help re-integrate them into the society.



He called for strong public support - to give humanitarian care to those people.