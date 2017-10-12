Chinese Man Remanded For Alleged Murder Of A Ghanaian

Library Image Related Stories A Takoradi District Court on Tuesday remanded a Chinese man into police custody for allegedly shooting and killing one Nana Buah, 29 at Wassa Akropong over the weekend.



Jiang Gen Hai, the accused whose plea was not taken, is alleged to have shot and killed Nana Buah, a Ghanaian lotto operator, at Wassa Akropong in the Western Region during an argument on some business transaction.



He is to reappear in court on Thursday October 26.



Prosecuting, Police Inspector Bernard Paa Ahinsan, prayed the court, presided over by Mr Thomas K. Ofidie, to remand the accused into police custody, to allow the Police carry out detailed investigation on the case.



The Wassa Akropong area which had played host to many Chinese nationals due to mining activities went agog last Friday over the shooting incident, with properties of the Chinese nationals completely burnt by the youth of the area.



The retaliatory effects from the youth forced more than 100 Chinese residing in the community to relocate to neighbouring towns under security guard.