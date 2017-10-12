Pastor Standing Trial For Defiling 14-yr-Old Daughter

Related Stories An Accra-based pastor is before a circuit court in Accra for defiling his 14-year-old daughter.



Gabriel Tetteh Yartey defiled the victim and threatened her not to disclose it.



But for the intervention of her school teacher, the victim was willing to conceal her ordeal in spite of the pain she was experiencing.



According to the police charge sheet, the suspect was apprehended after the victim’s class teacher noticed changes in her walking and actions.



Upon interrogation, the class four pupil confirmed the incident to the teacher who went ahead to report to her mother leading to a formal report to the police and the subsequent arrest.



The case has been adjourned to August 26.