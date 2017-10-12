2 Nigerians Drug Peddlers Arrested October 12, 2017

Related Stories Two Nigerians have been apprehended by the Ashaiman District Police for dealing in dangerous drugs without authority.



The suspect, Ali Haruna, 48, was reportedly in possession of a total of 1,000 pieces of assorted dangerous drugs, including Tramadol, Diazem Tablets, Axzol and Nitrazepam.



The other suspect Ali Mubanoo, 50, had in his possession 500 pieces of assorted drugs, including Tramadol and Eskazepam.



ASP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police Command, in a statement, disclosed that the Ashaiman Police, acting on intelligence, arrested the two Nigerians at Old Tulaku, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, the suspects, in their caution statements, admitted selling the dangerous drugs to customers, who are mostly the youth of Ashaiman.



He noted that the suspects would be arraigned before court after investigations.



The excessive abuse of Tramadol by some of the youth in the country has become a major concern to stakeholders and the general public.



The development, according to experts, could jeopardize the future of the country if not addressed.



Some youth normally abuse cocaine and marijuana to enhance their sexual prowess to boost their immune system.



It is against the rules of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to sell drugs such as Tramadol to persons without prescription, but the drugs are being sold by some foreign nationals who have invaded the country.



Tramadol belongs to a high class of painkillers which should not be abused.



From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman