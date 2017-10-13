Ningos Rescind Decision To Live In Isolation

Related Stories The people of Ningo in the Greater Accra Region have now decided to be an integral part of the Ningo Prampram District Assembly.



“Actually we don’t have any problem with the people of Prampram. It is a decision of previous governments which caused the dispute. We move together, we go to the Regional House of Chiefs together,” Nene Kanor Atiapah III said.



He was addressing a press conference to formally announce the reversal of the decision of the Ningo people not to partake in the activities of the Ningo Prampram District Assembly on Thursday.



According to him,” The “people of Ningo knew the District Headquarters would be sited at Ningo and then it changed hands because of a directive of government. That annoyed the Ningos and we said we won’t join them to become one people at the District Assembly about five years ago.”



He added that, “As at now, so many things have been going on at Ningo so we’ve decided to join them so that when new districts are being created they would separate us from Prampram.”



He said while the elders of the town were making the declaration not to join Prampram they made certain pronouncements “so we have to reverse them by performing some rites as custom demands.”



He observed that things had not gone on well for Ningo after refusing to participate in the activities of the District Assembly and hence their decision to rescind.



Nene Atiapah III prayed the government to consider giving them their district in the near future to prevent such confrontations.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Ishmael Ashitey, responding to the decision of the Traditioanl Council, said he had spoken to the Local Government Minister who said they would look at the population of Ningo to see if they could form a new district.



He observed the many problems facing the area which included sea erosion, and said, “I would ask the Minister of Works and Housing to visit your area and solve these problems.”



He thanked the Chiefs for their patience during the crisis, and asked them to hold on whilst the government considered the possibility of creating a district for them.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ningo Prampram, Mr. Jonathan Teye Doku, said, “Whatever their grievances are, I am in as the District Chief Executive to lead them to appropriate quarters to resolve them.”



He said, “I foresee a good collaboration between the people of Ningo and Prampram; I foresee development; I foresee my technical people and Assembly Members freely working in the Ningo areas; I foresee an increase in revenue from the Ningo side.”



As part of the ritual to reverse the decision, they slaughtered a goat, sheep and cow after Na Osno Agbo XV, Chief Priest of the Djange Shrine, Ningo had made libation to reverse earlier pronouncements.