UK Bank Apologises To Asantehene Over Diplomatic Passport Claim

The Bank has formally apologised before a London Employment Tribunal, for stating that at the time the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave £350,000 to an executive director of the bank to be lodged in his account in the UK, the King was using an expired diplomatic passport.



The Bank is in court defending why its dismissal of an official, Mark Frank Arthur over a transaction is justified.



Mr Arthur had sued the Bank after he was dismissed for accepting to deposit £350,000 into the Asantehene’s account in the UK.



He admitted before the tribunal he accepted the cash from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II without following the anti-money laundering regulations because of the King’s status.



But the Bank in its statement of defence Wednesday said its checks revealed the Asantehene’s diplomatic passport had expired.



The bank has also apologised for stating in its written evidence in the ongoing case, by stating that, it suspected the Asantehene of engaging in a “dodgy deal” with SAKA Company.



The judge had scheduled Thursday for his ruling but he had to postpone it to Monday after the Bank retracted some of its earlier claims.



Lead counsel for the Bank reportedly told the court their latest checks have revealed Otumfuo’s diplomatic passport had not expired.



UK-based ABN radio’s Vincent Owusu Appiah told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story the judge shook his head after the Bank rendered the apology.



The lawyer for Mr Arthur insisted that Mr Mensah had previously approved similar transactions for the Asantehene adding that a former employee, Raymond Sowah and other staff members proved that the transaction was genuine and so they don’t understand why Mr Mensah should report the incident.



There are claims of bad blood between Mr Arthur and the Chief Executive of the Bank, John Mensah who is said to have authorised the transaction.



An employee of the Bank, Raymond Sowah reportedly said the transaction was duly approved by the appropriate officials.