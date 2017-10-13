Indian Hemp Found In Pastor's Garden

Related Stories A Kenyan pastor, reverend Timothy Njoya has sparked excitement among social media users after he ‘found’ marijuana growing in his garden.



The controversial man of God gained a huge popularity in August this year, he announced that he had finished writing a book titled “Divinity of The Clitoris”.



His revelation got many wondering why a man of God would write about the clitoris.



The clitoris popularity has barely subsided when the reverend minister tweeted a picture of a Cannabis plant growing in his garden.



He explained that the plant grew because floods from Ngong Hills deposited the seeds in his garden.



The Reverend added that he was going to burn the plant. His declaration of intent to burn the narcotic plant got many social media users excited.









