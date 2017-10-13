Health Benefits Of Oranges

Library Image Related Stories Oranges are more beneficial than you may realize. They are highly beneficial for your body, offers lots of vitamins, minerals and fibre, all for a measly 60 calories.



Oranges and orange juice are a great snacking option because they are low in calories and packed with nutrients that offer countless health benefits.



Here are some of the benefits in adding oranges to your diet.



Low cholesterol



Oranges are full of soluble fibre, which is beneficial for lowering cholesterol levels.



Soluble fibre attracts water in your gut, forming a slow-moving gel.



As this gel substance travels through your intestinal tract, it picks up some of the excess cholesterol compounds and pushes them out through faecal waste.



Your cholesterol levels will go down over time, decreasing your risk of suffering from heart disease.



Lower risk of disease



Oranges and other citrus fruits, are full of vitamin C.



One of the roles of vitamin C is to protect cells by neutralizing free radicals.



When free radicals build up in your body, they cling to healthy cells, causing permanent damage. Free radicals cause chronic diseases, like cancer and heart disease.



Good vision



Oranges are rich in vitamin A which includes a group of compounds that protect the eyes. Carotenoid compounds of vitamin A, like lutein, beta carotene and zeaxanthin, can help prevent age-related macular degeneration, a condition that leads to blindness.



Prevent of kidney stones



Kidney stones are well known for being a highly painful condition, so if you want to ward them off, it’s best that you get sipping on some orange juice.



Orange juice contains citric acid and citrates, which are believed to help reduce the risk of kidney stones.



Balanced blood pressure



There are many components to lowering blood pressure.



Reducing salt is one of them. Another way to lower blood pressure is to increase potassium intake found in abundance in orange juice.



Radiant skin



Orange juice is packed with antioxidants which can leave you with a radiant skin.



Antioxidants fight off free radicals, and those found in orange juice can protect your skin from sun damage and pollution, prevent wrinkles and improve overall skin texture.



