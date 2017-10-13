Chinese Remanded For Killing Man, 29

Related Stories Jan Gi Hi, 49, the Chinese, who allegedly shot and killed Nana Buah, 29, last Friday, at Wassa Akropong, in the Wassa East District of the Western Region, was remanded by the Takoradi District Court, on Wednesday.



The plea of Jan, who was charged with provisional murder, was not taken, and would reappear on Wednesday, October 25.



The prosecutor, Inspector Bernard Paa Ahinsan, told the court presided by Mr. Thomas Ofedie, that at about 5.30 pm, last Friday, the Wassa Akropong Police received a distressed call that a Chinese had shot a Ghanaian at Petrosol Filling Station, near the ‘Shanghai City’, at Wassa Akropong.



The court heard that a plumber, whose name was yet to be disclosed, went to Jan at the ‘Shanghai City’to demand GHc150 as payment for job done, but the Chinese refused to pay the money.



Insp Ahinsan said the plumber, reported the matter to Buah, who accompanied him to Shanghai City to demand the money, resulting in a melee, and Jan went for a gun, shot and killed Buah, also known as Scorpy.



The incident angered the youth of Wassa Akropong, who went on rampage, burnt vehicles and other property belonging to the Chinese, and threatened to kill Asians in the area retaliation.



Insp Ahinsan said that the Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, intervened to end the violence.



He said the District Police Commander, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II and his Council of Elders, went to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital and saw the deceased in the mortuary.