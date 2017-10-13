Restoration Of Trainee Nurses Allowance Very Positive- Akilu Sayibu

Related Stories A deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Mr Akilu Sayibu, has described as most commendable the restoration of allowances to trainee nurses.



Speaking to the media in Accra, Mr Sayibu indicated that not only will the restoration of the allowance given to the trainees give the financial peace of mind to concentrate on their studies, but it will attract bright students to the training colleges, which will culminate into quality health care delivery to the people ultimately.



Mr Sayibu explained that the introduction of the free SHS and the recent restoration of the trainee nursing students' allowances go to certify that the NPP, under President Nana Akufo Addo, is a credible and reliable party that cares so very much about the welfare and future of the students and Ghanaians.



According to Mr Sayibu, the country’s hospitals and clinics would be assured of enough nurses to take care of the sick across the country when these trainees completed their studies.



The deputy CEO used the occasion to appeal to the beneficiaries of the allowances not to misuse it but to direct the money into resources for their studies.



He urged the trainees to be willing to accept postings to where their services will be needed after completion of their studies and not necessarily where they might love to work in appreciation to the investment the government was making in them.