IGP Warns Trouble Makers At Bimbilla

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu has warned Bimbilla residents not to engage in any act that will disturb the peace of the area.



According to him, for far too long, free movement at Bimbilla has been restricted and this has hampered economic activities and growth at the place.



Due to the burial of the late Nakpa Naa of Bimbilla, top security officials have gone to the town to assess the situation and ensure peace.



Addressing residents of Bimbilla, the IGP said should anyone or group of persons decide to engage in any act that will constitute a breach of the peace at Bimbilla and the country at large, the law would deal with them.



Mr Asante-Apeatu has expressed gratitude to the people and the traditional leaders of Bimbilla for their conduct regarding the burial of the late Nakpa Naa.



The regent of Bimbilla, Naa Andani Dasana, indicated that the main issues surrounding the conflict had to do with the place of burial for the late chief and the title he should have been buried with.



The regent revealed that as traditional rulers, they respect the laws of the land and the law enforcement agencies of the country but that respect had never been reciprocated.



Naa Andani Dasana stated that over the years, all the crises that had existed were as a result of the failure of the law enforcement agencies to live up to their mandate of enforcing the law.



He hinted that all verdicts from competent courts of law, the regional and national houses of chiefs and the Supreme Court had all been in the favour of the Bimbilla people, yet the law enforcement agencies had refused to play their part to ensure peace.



Meanwhile, lieutenants of the regent have warned that should the Nakpa Naa family go ahead to enskin a regent, drum and dance, there would be resistance.



Spokesperson of the newly enskinned Sung Lana, Yussifu Salifu Dawuni of Bimbilla, said the bereaved family was grateful for the efforts and mediations of the government towards the burial of the late chief.



He was also grateful to the government for offering to pay for the cost incurred at the hospital to get the late chief out for burial.



The family of the late chief promised not to engage in any activity that would jeopardize the peace of Bimbilla.



He assured the IGP and his entourage that they would not engage in unruly acts such as enskinment of sub-chiefs and sale of skin lands.



Meanwhile, the bereaved family has called on the government to see to it that the late chief is given a befitting burial in line with the custom of the Gbewa State.