Bio Data Of Criminals Being Captured By Central Regional Police For Quick Investigations

Related Stories The Central Region Police Command has begun the compilation of the bio data of criminals into a data-base to have their profiles readily available at the click of a button.



It has has so far captured the data of 20 criminals into that software application and further intelligence is being gathered to bring more criminals on board to aid the process of investigations.



The Central Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Bennin who disclosed this to the media said keeping the profiles of criminals will furnish the police with the requisite information to facilitate their work.



“Their photos, names, ages, area of operations and the kind of crimes they have been involved in, the number of times they have been arrested and for what crime, will all be documented to help in our intelligence building and investigations”, COP Ampah-Bennin said.



He was interacting with news makers and editors of some media houses when the Management of Elmina Beach Resort organized a short ceremony to congratulate him on his elevation from Assistant Commissioner of Police (DCOP) to COP.

On the security situation in the Region, he said it had started an exercise dubbed “operation hit hard” at Kasoa where hardened criminals are based and that four kingpins have already been nabbed whilst swoops at criminal hideouts have been intensified in Cape Coast and other parts of the Region.



Road snap checks and night patrols have also been stepped up, adding that more of such activities will be done rampantly to reduce robbery and other criminal activities in the Region.



COP Rev Ampah-Bennin said controlling crime at Kasoa which is an emerging city as well as Mankessim, was a bit difficult but warned drug peddlers, armed robbers and land guards that the police were at their heels and will arrest them in no time.



Mrs Alice Tettey, Regional chairperson of the Ghana Journalists Association, pledged that the media will continue to partner the police to help combat crime in the Region for all to live in peaceful environment.



She took the opportunity to on behalf of the Association, congratulate COP Ampah-Bennin for his promotion and urged him maintain the cordial relationship his administration has with news makers and journalists.