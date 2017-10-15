Ignore Baseless Claims By ‘Mentally Unstable’ Abena Korkor - Sammi Awuku

Related Stories Following the sex scandal by Former UCC student, Abena Korkor, involving a number of big wigs and journalists, National Youth Organizer for the NPP, Sammi Awuku has completely rubbished the claims, urging the public to ignore them as she is psychologically unstable.



Abena Korkor Addo on her facebook wall named some top politicians and media persons she claims paid her varied sums of money for sex.



Sammy Awuku in a rejoinder to Ghanaweb described Abena as ‘mentally unstable’, maintaining that previous acts similar to this one in which names of ‘big men’ were cited, purported by the same lady turned out to be baseless and untrue which is evidential of the fact that this is a mere repeat of her stunts.



“This is in respect to your post on The Sex scandal that involved Kojo Yankson, KOD, MYSELF and some others, dated 14th October 2017”.



“The woman in question Nana Abena Korkor Addo, is mentally unstable and pulled up this same scandal two years ago when she mentioned honourable men like Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Mr. Kwame Akuffo and some others. Later when she got better, she apologised to these men whose reputation she nearly dented.”



He further threatened to haul Abena and any other person who may want to through these accusations, dent his hard earned reputation before court.



“I am ready to file a suit in court against her and anyone who would fuel these accusations and tarnish my image”.



Sammy Awuku was named by Former student of University of Cape Coast, Abena Korkor as part of some high-profile personalities who forked huge sums of money just to sleep with her.



Of the over 40 names mentioned, Broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Giovanni Caleb of Starr FM, Joy FM Morning Show Host, Kojo Yankson, Footballer, Mubarak Wakaso, Musicians Criss Waddle and Coded of 4x4 fame among others were cited.