Related Stories The Report of the June 3 Committee set up to investigate the cause of the 2015 flood and fire disaster has revealed plastic waste in Accra contributed to the tragedy.



The report said the country’s plastic waste situation had reached a “crisis point” such that the failure to reverse it might lead to an “environmental catastrophe.”



The country was plunged into a state of mourning after at least 159 people lost their lives following the fire and flood disaster in 2015.



Properties worth millions of cedis were lost and livelihood of survivors have been destroyed. Some of them are still receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



A committee was put together by the then President John Mahama government to establish the cause of the disaster.



The Committee submitted its report to the then government on August 7, 2015 but the document was kept away from the public.



But a copy of the report disclosed the country’s plastic waste played a role in the disaster.



About 2800 metric tons of municipal solid waste is reportedly generated per day in Ghana’s capital, Accra.



Experts say approximately 2,200 tons are collected by the various waste management companies, leaving 600 tons that find themselves in open drains and water bodies.



The June 3 report warned of the possibility of a major environmental disaster if some conscious steps are not taken to address the issue.



Contributing to discussions on Joy FM/MultiTV’s Newsfile Saturday, former Environment Minister Mahama Ayariga said the past government acted on the Committee’s warning.



He said a legislation was passed which imposed a certain fee on plastic manufacturers but the fund was put under the Local Government Ministry.



The Bawku Central MP implored the current government to address the plastic waste situation in the country.







