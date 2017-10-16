2 Die At Yereyeya Crash

Related Stories Two persons died while two others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mercedes Benz bus and an articulated truck at Yereyeya on the Tarkwa-Bogoso Road.



The deceased are first-year student of the University of Cape Coast, Babara Tetteh, 24, and a man believed to be a small-scale miner, Gabriel Dubizay, 20.



Both bodies have been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital morgue pending autopsy.



Police Chief Inspector Anthony Antwi of the Motor and Transport Traffic Department Division (MTTD) in Tarkwa Nsueam said this in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in his office.



He said on October 13 at 1830 hours, the driver Isaac Donkuv, 38, was driving a Man diesel articulated truck with registration number WR 1623-10 from Ayamfuri towards Takoradi.



Inspector Antwi said on reaching a section of the road near Yereyeya police barrier, he lost control of his vehicle, veered into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming Mercedes Benz bus with registration number GE 9086-15, which had 23 passengers and driven by John Nathaniel Darko from Takoradi to Prestea.



He said Babara Tettheh, who was one of the passengers occupying the back seat, was trapped in the vehicle.



Inspector Antwi said Martin Kuka, 22, Ama Adomah, 14, and Gabriel Dubizay, were also rushed to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for treatment.



He said all the injured were admitted to enable them undergo intensive treatment, but Dubizay, who sustained serious injuries, died shortly.



He explained that the driver has been detained at the Bogoso Police Station while the Mercedes Benz driver is also in the custody of the Tarkwa Police to assist in investigations.