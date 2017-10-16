Okuapemhene In 6 Months Time

Related Stories It has emerged that the new Paramount chief for Okuapeman Traditional Council in the Eastern Region will be installed in six months’ time to replace the late Oseadeyo Nana Addo Dankwah III, who died two years ago.



The Gyasehene of Okuapeman Traditional Area, who doubles as the chief of Amanokrom, Nana Osim Kwatia II, made this known at a grand durbar held to celebrate Odwira Festival and the 10th anniversary of his ascension to the Amanokrom Stool.



He disclosed that the absence of a substantive paramount chief was hampering development in the area.



According to the sub-chief, “There are 11 kingmakers in the Akuapem State of which I happen to be one, it starts all the way from Aburi and the chief there is a kingmaker, when you get to Awherease, the Amankrado there is a kingmaker, then when you get to Amanokrom, the Gyasehene is a kingmaker, and when you continue to Akropong, the Asonahene is a kingmaker, Abonsahene is also a kingmaker, Benkum Kyeame is a kingmaker, Akradehene is also a kingmaker. All a candidate needs is the endorsement of six or more kingmakers to become the chief of Okuapeman.”



He gave the assurance when Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Eastern Regional Minister attended a durbar.



The two personalities, in their separate address, tasked on him (the Gyaasehene), who is the kingmaker, to ensure the enstoolment of a new paramount chief.



Minister Interference



The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, who attended the durbar, encouraged the chiefs and kingmakers to take the necessary steps in accordance with their tradition to enstool the paramount chief.



He said government will not interfere in the enstoolment of the Paramount Chief of area and also admonished parents to teach their children well.



Background



After the death of Oseadeeyo Nana Addo Dankwah III, Okuapemanhene two years ago, there was controversy over the eligibility of the candidates vying for the stool.



This controversy prevented Akropong people from holding the 2017 Odwira Durbar.



The family with the authority to choose the next Omanhene is currently split into two factions.



Some traditionalists in the area explained that the process of enstooling a chief has been characterized by disputes over the past 100 years.



Some aggrieved parties want to choose a new person to lead the Sakyiabea Royal House.



The former Eastern Regional Minister, Mavis Ama Frimpong brokered peace between the warring factions.



The resolution of the dispute saw the appointment of Asonahene, who was mandated to ensure the installment of a new paramount chief.



The meeting was held some months ago, and the new Abrewa Tia and another old lady, announced the name of their candidate by name Kwesi Ohene Kessieh.



This didn’t go down well with Abrewa Tia Lilly since Kwesi Akuffo was the son of the Abrewtia Georgina, who served the late Okuapehene.



The old ladies asked for a vote on the issue, but Abrewa Tia Lilly rejected that proposal, because she believed they would outnumber her.



The two, led by Abrewa Tia Lilly, sent the name of the preferred candidate to the Asona Hene in anticipation that he would submit it to Okuapehemaa, Nana Dokua, for approval.



Okuapehemaa Nana Dokuaa finally accepted Kwesi Akuffo.