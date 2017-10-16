Gas Leak At Marwako Restaurant, Dozens Evacuated

Related Stories Dozens of staff of the La branch of Marwako Restaurant, have been evacuated following a reported gas leakage at the facility.



Workers at a Total and a Goil fuel station nearby have also been evacuated.



Citi News has gathered that personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene helping to avert an explosion.



The incident occurred at about 12noon on Monday.



More soon.