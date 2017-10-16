The Two 2 Men Who Allegedly Forged V/R Director of Health’s Signature - Photo

Two officials of the Ghana Health Service have been arrested by the Police for allegedly forging the signature of the outgoing Volta Regional Director of Health, on release letters.

The two, Bright Paul Yebbi, 32 and Penidas Fordjour, 33, were picked up upon a report by Dr Jospeh Nuertey that the suspects connived and forged his signature on release letters for nurses and midwives at a fee.



Bright Paul Yebbi, completed his National Service at the directorate about two years ago but was engaged as a temporal staff at the Human Resource Department while Penidas Fordjour works at the directorate as a Biostatistics Assistant for about four years.



Upon interrogation, Mr Yebbi admitted that he forged the signature of Dr Nuertey on the release letters of over 20 nurses and midwives including one Nana Abena Awua Acheampong, at the cost of ¢1,440 each.

The accomplice Mr Fordjour denied knowledge on the forgery arguing "I just got to know last week Tuesday when Nana Abena called me that she needed her cover letter because the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate demanded it. "I didn't know the cover letter she was talking about if for her appointment letter or something," he added. According to him, he called her and she explained she has already received the release letter which was given to her and signed by Paul. "That was how I got to know Paul has been giving transfer to health workers," Fordjour explained.



Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Police Commander, Nana Asamoah Hinneh, told the press last week that the two would remain in police custody to assist in investigations.