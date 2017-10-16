Staff Of Metro Hospital Assured Of Tight Security

Related Stories Central Regional Police Commander, COP Rev Ampah Benin, has urged staff of Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital to return to their duties without fear with an assurance of heavy security and police presence at the hospital.



According to COP Ampah Benin, regular snap checks in the area have been increased to two while police patrol on the hospital stretch of road has also been doubled.



He, however, called on the nurses to report any suspicious person(s) they see walking aimlessly around the hospital.



“If they have any suspicion about anyone, they shouldn’t hesitate to inform us, anybody can be a suspect, any idle person walking around the hospital who is not a patient should be reported,” he advised.



The police commander interestingly revealed that the lady nurse who was reportedly attacked on the 3rd of October, 2017 after work in front of the hospital, had made no formal complaint to the police, their records have revealed.



He, however, promised to ensure that such an occurrences will not repeat itself.



COP Ampah Benin revealed this at a press soiree at the Elmina Beach Resort in Cape Coast, Central



Nurses at the Maternity and Obstetrics/Gynaecology of the Cape Coast Metro Hospital (CCMH) on 5 October, 2017 appealed to management of the facility to pay more attention to the security of staff of the hospital.



In a letter addressed to management of the hospital, concerned nurses of the CCMH lamented the numerous attacks staff have suffered from robbers and hoodlums who rob them off their valuables and injure them in the process.



According to the nurses, staff who are on night duty are usually left at the mercy of these criminals as there were no security measures in place to protect them.