Kenyan MP 'Accidentally Forwards Sex Tips On WhatsApp'

Related Stories A first-time Kenyan MP has been asked to apologise after posting a message with sex tips on his constituency WhatsApp group, the local Daily Nation newspaper reports.



Anthony Kiai, also known as Highflyer, appeared to have forwarded the message innocently, and asked members of the group to ignore it after he realised his mistake, it reports.



Group admin Bernard Chege said he asked the MP to say sorry for the “naughty language”. Instead, the lawmaker’s personal assistant apologised, the newspaper added.



The message, in the Gikuyu language, explained in detail how to give a woman an “utterly fulfilling intimate time”, Daily Nation reported.



Some people defended the MP, including one who said: "Is sex sin!!??"



Mr Kiai became the MP for Mukurweini following his victory in August's general election. Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.