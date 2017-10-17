How to prevent tooth decay

Library Image Related Stories The good news is that cavities (the holes that can form when decay breaks down enamel over a long period of time) are preventable. Follow these tips to avoid cavities, and the pricey, uncomfortable dental fixes they require.



See your dentist



Don’t be a stranger at the dental office if you want to avoid cavities. Getting routine cleanings at least once every six months can help prevent decay early on, before it progresses to become cavities, and if needed, your dentist can apply fluoride to any trouble spots to prevent tooth decay and cavities.



Brush with fluoride



Select toothpaste with fluoride as an ingredient as this is known to protect teeth from tooth decay and cavities. If you are concerned about the enamel of your teeth, brush more than the recommended twice daily and start brushing after every meal to remove sugar and starches that turn into corrosive acid and add an extra layer of protection from tooth decay and cavities.



Rinse with fluoride



You can also find rinses such as Listerine Total Care anti-cavity mouthwash and Listerine Smart Rinse anti-cavity mouthwash that contain tooth-protecting fluoride to keep your teeth strong and fight off cavities.



