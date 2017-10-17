Kidnappers Of Priest Doze Off After Taking Holy Communion Wine, Aiding His Escape

Library Image Related Stories Kidnappers who abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Timothy Nwanja slept off after drinking the holy communion wine found in the parish.



The priest was abducted on Sunday night at his residence at St. Mary’s Parish in Okpokueze Nkomoro community, Imoha Development Centre of Ezza North Local Government Area in Nigeria.



The cleric noticed they were asleep in an uncompleted building he was taken to, he jumped out of the window and fled.



The Ebonyi Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Loveth Odah said on Monday that the police acted on an intelligent report and the kidnappers’ hideout were raided while the Catholic priest and his cook were rescued.



“The priest was having dinner when the kidnappers sneaked into his room not knowing that his cook had gone upstairs to get water from the refrigerator.



“They abducted her; and on hearing her scream, the priest ran upstairs to know what was going on and they also abducted him.



“They took him away in his own vehicle, blindfolded and blocked his ears so that he won’t be able to listen to their conversation,”



According to Odah, the kidnappers separated the priest and cook and luckily for the priest, he jumped out through the window of the uncompleted building where he was taken to.



“The kidnappers had taken Holy Communion wine while in the priest’s house and subsequently dozed off which enabled the priest to escape.



“They had planned to demand the N100 million ransom from the Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese in the morning before running out of luck.



“We have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers and have launched a manhunt for the remaining two,” she said.