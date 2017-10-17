Fire Cases Decline In Ashanti Region

Related Stories Stepped-up fire safety education has led to significant decline in fire cases across the Ashanti Region, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Desmond Ackah, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has announced.



A total of 684 cases had been reported as of the end of September, compared with last year’s same period figure of 1,130 cases.



He indicated that this represented a 39.46 per cent reduction.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he put the estimated cost of properties lost to fire during the period at about GH?12,241,083.00, down from the year 2016 total of GH?78,904,409.00.



ADO Ackah said they had targeted to achieve 60 per cent fire reduction by the close of the year.



He applauded the people in the region for their responsiveness – heeding fire safety education.



He noted that many people had now become fire-safety conscious as some households had begun acquiring extinguishers and smoke detectors.



ADO Ackah added that there had been instances, where fires had been extinguished by the people, even before the arrival of fire fighters.



He said it was also refreshing that people had also been calling to draw the attention of the GNFS to situations that could potentially trigger fires.



He encouraged continued public support and cooperation to prevent fire incidents.



He advised against phony fire emergency calls and said that should be avoided by everybody.



They had received 26 such telephone calls this year, 15 less than that of the previous year.