Stanbic Bank Teller Jailed 10 Years For Stealing ¢287,000

Related Stories The Wa Circuit Court has sentenced a former teller at the Wa branch of Stanbic Bank to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor for stealing ¢287,000.00 belonging to the bank.



The Court presided over by Justice Forson Baah Agyapong found Ahmed Abdul Rahman, 29, who was responsible for mobile money electronic transactions at the bank guilty.



According to the Prosecutor, Detective Sergeant Famous Kweku Agbasah the accused from August, 31 to September 2, diverted the bank's electronic cash to the tune of ¢287,000.



Mr Rahman then transferred the money to MTN mobile money merchant accounts numbers namely 0548715349, 0542058194 and 0549937512.



The Detective Sergeant noted that during the period, the accused person was audited by the bank and his staff identification came up as the one responsible for all listed transactions.



A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Mr Rahman, Joy News' Upper West correspondent Rafiq Sallam reported.



In the course of investigations, ¢10,000 was retrieved from the accused, but the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.



However, the Wa Circuit Court judge, Justice Forson Baah Agyapong in evaluating the case, found the accused guilty of stealing.



Counsel for the accused, Clement Eledi, pleaded with the Court to deal leniently with the accused since he is a first time offender and a young person.



Justice Agyapong subsequently sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment in hard labor and ordered him to refund ¢277,000 he stole to Stanbic Bank.



Also, the ¢10,000 retrieved during the investigation was ordered to be returned to the Stanbic Bank.