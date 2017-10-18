GAF Warns Of Fake E-recruitment Advert

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says its attention has been drawn to the circulation of “false information” and “fake advertisement” on social media, concerning “enlistment and recruitment”.



In a statement signed by Director of Public Relations Col. E Aggrey-Quashie, the Armed Forces said: “The public, especially prospective applicants are cautioned that all GAF recruitment and enlistment applications are done online using specially designed scratch cards as GAF no longer uses forms.”



Additionally, it said, “no organisation or individuals, including soldiers have been contracted as intermediaries or recruiting agents.”



The Armed Forces has, thus, warned the public “not to pay any amount of money to any person or group of persons in relation to GAF’s recruitment or enlistment”, adding: “Those who indulge in such practices are fraudsters.”



GAF also urged the public to help arrest the fraudsters so as to “curb the menace of recruitment/enlistment fraud.”



“In view of this, the public is advised to report such individuals, including soldiers who claim to have the ability to recruit to the nearest police station or military installation.



“We wish to assure the general public that anytime recruitment or enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces is due, it would be published in the national dailies; the Ghanaian Times and the Daily Graphic.”





