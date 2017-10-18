Maame Yaa Tiwaa's Promotion Worrying - Group

Related Stories Governance Watch has cast doubt on the credibility of Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to act as CID boss.



Following the subtle order for COP Bright Oduro to proceed on his terminal leave, pending his retirement in January next year, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Second-In-Command at the CID Headquarters, has taken over the mantle of leadership. But Governance Watch thinks this is a wrong move.



According to the Governance Watch, ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is yet to clear her name in the alleged A Plus doctored tape SAGA hence, she cannot act as CID boss.



The Executive Secretary, Stephen Kwabena Attuh, told Valentina Ofori-Afriyie on the 505 programme on Tuesday, October 17 that: “She may have whatever academic or work experience and qualifications to occupy that office, but there is a pending issue.



“We were all here when an audio recording was leaked to the public, and eventually the parties involved – ACP Addo Danquah and then the said Kwame A Plus…She admitted having conversed with individuals. A Plus equally admitted having conversed with her.



“…Even if she stood, the most qualified individual would you prefer that such qualified individual would head an institution that would continue to draw down its credibility?



“Whatever you put out in the public, the public can stand up and challenge it. I am not sure that the Ghana Police will tell us that there is nobody who is qualified apart from this woman.”





