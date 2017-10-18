Manager Arraigned For Threatening Ex-Wife

Related Stories Mr Andrews Asare, a 39 year old Human Resource Manager of Movis Ghana Limited, Tema Branch, was on Tuesday put before an Accra Circuit Court for threatening to kill his ex-wife, Ms Hagar Hilda Ampadu, at East Legon in Accra.



Andrews pleaded not guilty before the Court and was granted bail in the sum of GHc40,000.00 with two sureties.



The Court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh also order that the accused person stay away from the residence of the complainant, his ex-wife, within the range of 100 metre square from now until otherwise decided by the Court.



Prosecuting Police Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the Court that the complainant, Ms Ampadu is the Deputy Director of World Health Organisation, Ghana.



He said the two were married but divorced in 2015, and later came together to co-habit. They have two children.



He said in the course of their re-union the complainant realized that Andrews had been coming home at mid-night, and for fear of his behavior exposing them to a possible criminal attack, she warned him to refrain from that, else she would be compelled to stop opening the gate for him when he came home at late hours.



The prosecution said on June 17, the accused person went to a friend’s birthday celebration and drove home aftermidnight.



He tooted the horn of the car repeatedly hoping that the complainant would open the gate, but she did not so he went to park his vehicle in a nearby filling station and slept in it.



Police Detective Inspector Atimbire said on June 18, at about 0550 hours, when he woke up and went back home, the gate was opened for him, but Andrews felt bad and disappointed and went to the complainants room furious, and in an angry mood threatened to kill her and the children.



He told the court that, the accused person later descended downstairs to vent his anger on the house helps, whilst screaming on top of his voice that someone must die. The house helps then ran out of the house.



The prosecution said the complainant called the Adenta police, who later proceeded to the scene and Andrews was arrested to the Unit and an official report was made.