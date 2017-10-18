Court Warns Man, 39 To Stay Away From Ex-Wife

Related Stories An Accra circuit court has granted GH¢40,000 bail with two sureties to Andrews Asare-Quartey, the Human Resource Manager of Movis Ghana Limited for threatening to kill his ex- wife.



The court ordered the accused to stay 100 metres away from the residence of Hagar Hilda Ampadu, 40, who is the Deputy Director of World Health Organisation Ghana.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court presided by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh that Asare-Quartey, 39, and Ampadu were married but divorced.



He said the accused and his former wife who had two children later co-habited.



During the course of their re-union, the police officer said that the accused developed the attitude of returning home late.



According to the prosecutor, Hagar warned that she would not open the gate for Asare-Quartey if he got home late, fearing that his attitude might expose the family to criminal attack.



He said on June 17, 2017 accused, attended a friend’s birthday celebration and drove home after 12 mid-night.



Chief Insp. Atimbire said the accused on reaching home tooted the horn several times but Hagar refused to open the gate.



He said the Human Resource Manager drove and parked his car at a nearby filling station and slept there.



The next day at about 5:50am, he furiously went home and threatened to kill the wife and his children.



The court heard that the accused first entered Hagar’s room and issued threat of death and later vented his anger on the househelps.



Fearing that the accused might cause havoc, his ex-wife called the Adenta police and he was arrested.



His lawyer, Godwin Mensah rejected the facts presented by the police and asked the court to order the prosecution to furnish him with factsheet.



The case was adjourned to November 1, 2017.