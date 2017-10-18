Two Motorists Die Whilst Performing 'One Corner' Dance

Related Stories Two teenagers: Kwabena Fante 18, and Nyarko Abronoma 15 met their untimely death when a motorbike they were riding crashed into a wall on Tuesday night at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North district.



The other, 17 year old Krukyi Collins is said to be in a critical condition following the accident.



According an eyewitness, Kofi Anane, who narrated the incident to Peace Fm reporter Sam Mensah, the three youngsters were riding on a top speed whilst singing and performing the popular 'One Corner' song when the rider lost control whilst negotiating a curve.



Mr Anane continued that "when they were approaching the town from New site, they were chanting one corner, one corner when it was being played loud on the motorbike until those of us here saw them run into a wall at a corner.



Speaking on the issue, the Asutifi District Police Commander, DSP Mr Teddy Damptey Brown confirmed the accident and explained that the deceased were sent to the St. Elizabeth Hospital Mortuary at Hwidiem whilst the motor rider is in critical condition.



He disclosed that Police preliminary investigations showed that one of them was taking motor riding lessons at that night.



"I don't know why three people will be on a motorcycle and say they are taking riding lessons," he indicated.



DSP Brown went on to advise motorists to value their lives and adhere to safety precautions when riding motorbikes, adding that none of the teenagers who were involved in the accident were wearing a safety helmet.