No Child Should Be Left Unimmunized

The Health Ministry has been asked to go to every length to ensure that no child in any part of the nation is 1eft unimmunized.



The Muslim Family Counselling Services (MFCS), an organization, working to bring development to people in deprived and hard-to-reach communities, said all children should benefit from the national immunization programmes designed to protect them against diseases and infections.



This was contained in a press statement signed by its Programmes Director, Mr. Mohammed Bun Bida, a copy was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.



It said it was important that every child, especially girls, received the required doze of vaccines against tetanus, rubella and the human papilloma virus (HPV).



The statement said statistics showed that the HPV vaccine gives 70 per cent protection to girls from cervical cancer, which has been causing the death of in excess of 266,000 women, every year.



It announced the launch of a sustained campaign by MFCS, which has presence in over 10 African countries, to get governments to prioritize immunization.



The Organization hailed the strong strides Africa was making in the fight against meningococcal meningitis, measles and other childhood diseases.