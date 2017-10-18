Two Chiefs Inducted Into Greater Accra Region House Of Chiefs

Related Stories Nii Ayi Bontey II, the Gbese Mantse and King Tackie Adama Latse II, the Ga Mantse, were on Wednesday inducted into the Greater Accra Region House of Chiefs (GARHC).



The two chiefs swore the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath before Mr Frank Yao Gbeddy, a Circuit Court Judge at Odumase Krobo and the Oath of membership and secrecy administered by Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, President of GARHC at Dodowa in Accra.



Nii Dowuona VII, who is also the Osu Mantse, said the ceremony signified their official acceptance into the house to help work for the interest of Accra in ensuring peace and development.



He therefore called on the two chiefs to unite the people and bring development in the area.



“There cannot be effective development without peace and unity, and therefore, I urge you to lead the crusade to unite all factions to pave way for development in the area,” he added.



The Osu Mantse said Chieftaincy in the region was bedeviled with conflicts and misunderstanding, which retarded development and, therefore, urged them to institute measures to resolve the issues, and ensure peace and unity.



Nii Dowuona VII urged the two chiefs to acquaint themselves with the country’s Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759) to guide them in making decisions.



He also urged them to lead exemplary lives to gain public confidence.



Nene Atiapa III, the Vice President of the House, advised the chiefs not to meddle in politics but concentrate more on their core mandates and bring development to their area of jurisdiction.



Nii Adjei Kraku, the Tema Mantse, called for oneness to forge ahead to spearhead the development of the region.



Nii Ayi Bontey pledged his allegiance to the House and promised to consult the leadership of the House in strategising for the improvement of the Gbese community and to resolve conflicts in the area and called on his subjects to co-exist peacefully and contribute meaningfully to the development of the town.



The ceremony brought together members of the Greater Accra House of Chiefs including; Nene Aadegbor Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, the Paramount Chief of Osudoku Traditional Area, and Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku II, the Ada Mantse.



The rest are; Nii Tetteh Tsuru II, the Kpong Mantse, Professor Odeifio Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Area, and Nene Atsure Benta III, the Acting President of Prampram Traditional Area.