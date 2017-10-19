Man Says “It’s Nice Outside”, After Wrongfully Spending 23 Years In Prison

Related Stories The now 41-year-old was convicted at the age of 17 on the testimony of witnesses who later retracted their testimonies.



It was an atmosphere filled with emotions when 41-year-old Kansas man who was wrongly convicted of a double murder was finally set free after spending more than 23 years behind bars.



There were many tears in the courtroom when the man was finally freed.



According to a human right group, Injustice Watch, the first word that Lamonte McIntyre uttered when he came out of prison was, “It’s nice outside.”



The now 41-year-old was convicted at the age of 17 for murdering a man at an Illinois McDonald upon the testimony of witnesses who later retracted their testimonies.



Prosecutors in the case presented no physical evidence or motive to tie him to the 1994 murders.



McIntyre’s day of freedom came when the new prosecutor in the case revealed in a news release that new information cast doubt on witness’ identification of McIntyre as the killer, and that a jury might have not convicted him.



Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said “In light of information learned by my office since I began in January, my office is requesting the Court find that manifest injustice exists.”



According to the Washington post, the original investigators of the daytime shooting never issued search warrants nor discovered a link between McIntyre and the victims.



He was arrested after less than 20 minutes of interviews.



“The investigation was hasty and superficial,” said the Midwest Innocence Project, which helped free McIntyre.



According to AFP, McIntyre has always maintained his innocence.



His mother Rose McIntyre, who was present when he was arrested decades ago, thanked “everybody who never gave up on my son.”



When the judge declared, “You’re free,” McIntyre’s mother said “I almost hit the floor, I want him to feel the sunlight.”