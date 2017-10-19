Manhyia Police 'Waiting For Culprits To Report Themselves' After Daily Guide Attack

Related Stories The Manhyia Divisional Police Command has extended an open invitation to leaders of the Kumasi Youth Association who locked down the Kumasi offices of the Daily Guide newspaper.



ACP Kwaku Buah, speaking to Joy News, said they are not aware of the existence of any group by such a name.



He said they got to know of the group after the protestors left posters on the offices of Daily Guide in disapproval of the print media's coverage of a case involving the Asantehene.



“We will sit down with them and ask them why they did what they did,” he said.



ACP Buah was emphatic that the Police will not go searching for those responsible for the act saying “for now let’s just ask them to come. I know they will come if they really exist.”



“They might have something on their minds,” he told Joy News’ Ohemeng Tawiah.



The building housing the offices of the Daily Guide newspaper in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region was locked Wednesday morning by a group calling itself the Kumasi Youth Association.



Their reason is to protest the paper’s coverage of the Asantehene’s mention in case of suspected money laundering being heard in a UK employment tribunal. The Asantehene has since been cleared of the suspicion.



The group is demanding an apology and a retraction of the stories by the newspaper since they believe the stories defame the name of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Ohemeng Tawaiah reported that the workers found the main door to the building locked with all the inscriptions written around and called the police to that effect.



The perpetrators left inscriptions suggesting they are a youth group named ‘Kumasi Youth Association’.



A woman residing in the building Maame Ama Konadu said she had to use a ladder to climb out of the building after she was locked inside.



Some journalists who trooped to the venue told Joy News they do not feel safe following the developments.



The police have opened the building for business to commence.