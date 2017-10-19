House Help Charged With Unlawful Entry And Stealing

Related Stories Dorcas Ekuam, a trader and a house help on Tuesday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with unlawful entry and stealing household items totalling GH¢8,000.00.



Dorcas is alleged to have stolen the household items belonging to her mistress at Tse-Ado in Accra.



Dorcas has however pleaded not guilty and the court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye has admitted her to bail in the sum of GH¢8,000.00 with two sureties who should be gainfully employed.



She is expected to reappear on November 27.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Edward Haligah said the complainant Mr William Quargraine is an Accountant. The complainant and Dorcas live at La, Accra.



According to the Prosecutor in April last year, the complainant’s wife Fantesta employed Dorcas as a house help. During the accused person’s stay, items including set of jewelry, perfumes, wig-human hair, singlet and boxer shorts went missing.



Prosecution said the complainant suspected Dorcas; hence he terminated her appointment in May this year.



On July 29, this year, at about 16:00 hours Dorcas unlawfully entered the house of the complainant at Tse-Ado and stole a cooking pot and three set of spoons in his absence.



Prosecution said one Emmanuel Adisenu Atsu who was in the house called the complainant on his cell phone and informed him.



The complainant quickly came to the house and saw the accused person with the items and identified same.



According to prosecution the complainant escorted Dorcas to the Police at La. When the accused person’s room was searched all the items missing were found in her room.



Chief Inspector Haligah said Police investigations revealed that the items valued at GH¢8,000.00 went missing whilst Dorcas was living with the complainant.



Prosecution said Dorcas has admitted the offence in her caution statement.