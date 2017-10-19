Digital Property Addressing System to revive Ghana Post – Ursula Owusu

Related Stories The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu, believes that the launch of Ghana’s Digital Property Addressing System will boost the operations of the Ghana Post.



According to her, Ghana Post, which has in the last several years struggled with numerous challenges despite its prospects, will now play a key role in the roll-out of the addressing system.



“The inability to keep up with technological advances in the past, bedeviled Ghana Post and almost killed it. Ironically, the technological advances of today have become the salvation and rejuvenation of Ghana Post, and this is what we are about to witness today [Wednesday],” she said at the launch of the system in Accra on Wednesday.



The launch of the digital addressing system is part of government’s grand plan of promoting effective governance through the adoption of modern technology.



Ursula Owusu remarked that, the digital addressing system will unlock a new window into the area of modern technology for the country.



She added that, the launch of the system will also help the country in the identification and registration of lands in the country, while banks will find it easier to locate their clients and borrowers.



Ursula, who had indicated at her ministerial vetting that her outfit will make the Ghana Post a profitable business, expressed her delight that the system, known as the Ghana Post GPS, is a partnership between a Ghanaian firm Vokacom, and the Ghana Post.



Ghana Post is a national communication and financial agency with nationwide coverage that has served its purpose for more than 5 decades.



In spite of its previous successes and dominance in the communication sector in the past, the company is currently struggling for relevance due to competition from private telecom companies, courier agencies and internet service providers.



Digital Property Addressing System will be sustained – Nana Addo



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said his government will commit all the necessary resources to ensure that the country’s digital property addressing system is sustained.



