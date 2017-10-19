Suspected Car Fraudster Nabbed

Related Stories The Osu Police are currently holding a 35-year-old driver, who is said to be a member of a syndicate headed by one Bridget Enchil Obeng, aka Naana, a notorious car fraudster, for allegedly defrauding an individual at Prampram.



The suspect Paul Duku was arrested after he attempted to defraud a victim to the tune of GHȼ70,000 under the pretext of selling a tipper truck to him at Prampram.



Paul Danso aka Kobby and Bridget Enchill Obeng aka Naana were earlier arrested by the police.



The fourth suspect identified as Iddrisu Karim is currently at large.



The Osu District Crime Officer, ASP Richard Daplah said the suspects offer various cars for sale by displaying their telephone numbers on those cars.



They mostly pretend to sell Pontiac Vibe, Rav 4, and Toyota Corolla and heavy-duty trucks.



When prospective buyers contact them to express interest, they arrange to either meet the victims at a rented apartment or hospital.



The suspects used the same modus operandi to fraudulently defraud the victims to the tune of GHȼ70,000.



He said after the arrest of Naana, Paul Duku went to Prampram to sell a tipper truck which does not belong to him to another victim.



After taking the money, the suspect pretended he was going to retrieve car documents and key for him.



On their way, he attempted to escape with the money on a motorbike but the victim firmly grabbed him and handed him over to the Prampram Police.



Further investigations by the police later discovered that Duku was a fraudster.



Upon hearing of his arrest, the Osu Police went for him to assist in investigating a case involving him, Naana and Kobby.



He would be arraigned before court together with other accomplices.