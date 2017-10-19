11 Arrested Over Grandma’s Murder At Ada

Related Stories Eleven Persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 90-year-old woman at Alata-Panya, a suburb of Big Ada in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.



The suspects have been identified as Asi Apedoe, Tetteh Glover, Helen Teye, Peace Amakie Kietey, Emmanuel Narh Afadornugbo, Comfort Kabukie Oha, Nartey Kisseh, Teye Afadornugbo, Seth Teye Akpaglo, Korkor Ocansey and Doeyo Kisseh.



They have been provisionally charged with the offence of murder to appear before a law court.



A duplicate docket is said to have been prepared and forwarded to the Attorney General’s office for advice whilst the case is still under investigation.



The aged woman, according to the residents, is called Davideenye and lived in at Taikamuiwem, near River Volta



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Superintendent Timothy Daasah, Commander of the Big Ada District Police Headquarters, indicated that intelligence led to the discovery of the house of the deceased person.



According to him, the occupants of the house behaved unconcerned over the death albeit news of the incident got to them.



He said, “Police began rigorous investigation into the death of the woman and on the subsequent day, based upon police intelligence, the eleven were arrested at their residences. Police preliminary investigation link them with the murder of the 90-year-old woman.”



On Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at about 6:30 am, a woman in her 90’s was found dead at the shore of River Volta at Alata-Panya.



Observation of the corpse revealed that the hands and the legs were fastened with an electrical wire. In addition, a car duster was used to tie the throat and mouth before she was wrapped in a fertilizer sack and dumped in the river; but she was later washed onto the bank.