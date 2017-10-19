Cop Killed At Adenta

library image Related Stories A police corporal was on Sunday night knocked down by a car on his way to work at Adenta, a suburb of Accra.



General Corporal Richard Antwi, stationed at the Kwabenya Police Station, according to reports, was riding a motorbike to work when the incident occurred.



He was said to have been run over by two other vehicles on the spot later and when he was finally rushed to the Police Hospital by some good ‘Samaritans,’ he was pronounced dead on arrival.



The Adenta Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has mounted a manhunt for the drivers, with the identities of their vehicles withheld.



Eyewitness accounts indicate that at about 8:20 pm on Sunday, October 15, 2017, Corporal Richard Antwi was riding a Suzuki motorbike from Adenta to Kwabenya. The driver, who reportedly knocked him down, was from Aburi direction in the Eastern Region and heading towards Madina in an unregistered vehicle.



On reaching a section of the road at Adenta Masalakyi, near West Africa Senior High School junction, the hit-and-run driver reportedly ran into the Suzuki motorbike being ridden by the cop.



Corporal Antwi, the eyewitnesses claimed, fell off the bike and was further run over by two other unidentified vehicles.



The drivers of the two other vehicles also did not stop.



Passengers and other passersby, who witnessed the accident, rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment but it was too late.



When contacted, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, confirmed that the police received the shocking news and had mounted a manhunt for those drivers.



She said the body of Corporal Richard Antwi had been deposited at the Police Hospital pending autopsy.



She urged individuals to assist the police to apprehend the said drivers to aid in investigations.